Need not worry about GBS: Health minister

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said on Monday that people need not worry about the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder, and stated that adequate medicine and treatment facilities are available in the government general hospitals in the state.

He said the government is on alert and taking steps to control the disease. Addressing the media at the Secretariat, Satya Kumar Yadav said the government is studying the reasons for the GBS cases reported in the state and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had conducted a review meeting on Monday morning.

He said the CM had given instructions to conduct a detailed study to find out the reasons for the spread of GBS cases in the state. He said 85 per cent GBS-affected patients will recover without treatment. The remaining 15 per cent people should be given treatment and immuno globulin injections should be administered.

Satya Kumar said last year, 301 GBS cases were reported in the state and 115 patients were treated at Guntur general hospital. “All kinds of neurology cases are treated at the GGH, Guntur and people need not worry about it. So far, 43 cases have been reported in the state and 17 of them were treated this year. Five injections should be given every day for five days to a patient,” he explained.

Satya Kumar said cost of each injection is around Rs 20,000 and the patients can get these injection free of cost at the government hospitals.

Medical and health special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu said 181 cases of GBS were reported in Pune, Maharashtra, and later the AP government is on alert. He said the medical department officials are studying the reasons for the spread of Guillain Barre Syndrome.

He said so far 1,200 immuno globulin injections have been made available in the state and another 6,000 injections will be kept ready. He said the GBS is very old disease which spreads due to infections. He suggested that the people immediately visit the hospital if they notice the symptoms.