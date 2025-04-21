Need to appoint V-C for NTR University of Health Sciences

Vijayawada: Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, chairman of YSRCP NTR district doctors’ wing, expressed concern over the recent surge in reports of widespread copying in university exams, particularly in MBBS and BDS courses and inflation of internal marks, is alarming. He alleged that the government’s failure to appoint a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has raised concerns about the quality of medical education in the state.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that to address this issue, the government should take immediate action to appoint a Vice-Chancellor in NTRUHS to ensure effective oversight and management.

He demanded implementation of stringent measures to prevent academic corruption and suggested utilisation of technology, such as AI-powered systems that record voice and video to detect and deter malpractice in examination halls.

Dr Radhakrishna Yadav recalled that the previous YSRCP government’s decision to appoint a BC as Vice-Chancellor and later an SC as Vice-Chancellor set a commendable precedent. “To maintain a corruption-free university, it is essential to continue this trend by appointing individuals with the highest integrity to key positions, regardless of their background,” he suggested and added by taking these steps, the government can restore the integrity of medical education and ensure that future healthcare professionals are held to high standards.