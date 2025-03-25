Need to create awareness on TB: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha stressed the need to create awareness among people on Tuberculosis and treatment and to make NTR district free from the disease.

The collector along with other officials released posters on Tuberculosis to mark the Tuberculosis Day observed on Monday.

Addressing the officials at the district Collectorate, Lakshmisha said the district administration will supply nutrition food to the patients suffering from Tuberculosis and will give financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month.

He urged the medical and health department staff to identify the TB patients in the villages and enrol their names for treatment. He suggested the staff ensure supply of nutritional food to the TB patients.

He warned that stern action will be taken against the private hospitals which will not give details of the TB patients if they notice the disease.

He said nutrition food is distributed to 2500 TB patients in the district and medicine is distributed free of cost. He asked the officials to follow the basic rule of Test, Trace and Treat to eradicate TB from the district.

District Revenue Officer M Lakshmi Narasimham, District Tuberculosis Eradication officer Dr J Usharani, DM&HO Dr M Suhasini and other officials participated in the poster release programme.