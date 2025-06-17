Negligence in R&B works exposed in Devanakonda

Devanakonda: The bridge connecting Alarudinne and Valigonda villages in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district has once again turned perilous for commuters, as large potholes have reappeared on its surface—barely six months after the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department undertook repair works.

This bridge, situated on the crucial Kurnool-Ballari main road, spans across the Handri river and plays a vital role in inter-state transport between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Constructed in 1940 during the British era at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 lakh, the structure was originally designed to withstand vehicular loads up to 40 tonnes. An indicatordisplaying the load limit still stands as a relic of its historic significance.

For the past 85 years, this bridge has served as a lifeline for transportation, facilitating uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers.

However, time and lack of proper maintenance seem to be taking a toll on the ageing structure.

In a recent attempt to address safety concerns, the R&B department had spent Rs 2 lakh to fill the major potholes using hydraulic powder-based materials.

While this repair temporarily halted vehicular movement for a month, the relief was short-lived. Within just six months, the same craters have reappeared, subjecting daily commuters to severe inconvenience and raising alarming safety concerns. Adding to the danger, the protective sidewalls of the bridge have also sustained significant damage, increasing the risk of accidents. According to local estimates, over 400 vehicles, includingpassenger and goods carriers, use this bridge every day.

Locals express deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the bridge and the potential for tragic incidents.

“We’re constantly worried—each time we cross the bridge, we wonder if an accident is just waiting to happen,” said a frequent traveler.

The resurfacing of potholes so soon after repair clearly indicates substandard work and lack of accountability. Citizens urge the government and the R&B department to take immediate and permanent measures—not only to ensure the bridge’s safety but also to consider the long-overdue construction of a new bridge to support the growing vehicular load.

The crumbling bridge has become a symbol of administrative negligence, and unless urgent steps are taken, it may soon lead to a catastrophe that could havebeen prevented.