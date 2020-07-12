Nellore: 19-year-old college girl commits suicide

Nellore: A 19-year-old-girl student committed suicide at BV Nagar in the city by hanging herself to the ceiling fan recording a video on her mobile phone.



The victim was identified as Ramya. According to Vedayapalem police, Ramya is from the Raju complex in BV Nagar in Nellore and was studying Degree second year in a private college in the city.

'On Friday afternoon, Ramya returned from her grandfather's house in the city. She went to her room and hanged herself recording the same on the video. Parents of Ramya returned to the house and found her hanging from ceiling fan,' said the Sub-Inspector Pulla Reddy.

Parents of the student immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case was registered, and the investigation is on, said the SI.

The video of Ramya taking the extreme step went viral on the social media platforms. Meanwhile, parents of Ramya demanded the Police to book a case against three students from the city who are allegedly responsible for the death of their daughter.