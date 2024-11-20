Nellore: 700 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 cr recovered

Nellore: As part of ongoing Mobile Hunt Services (MHS) concept, police have recovered 700 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore which were stolen in various incidents and handed them over to the owners on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the victims thanked the police administration for its initiative in recovering the mobiles.

Addressing a press conference, SP Krishnakanth has said that 3,000 mobile phones worth Rs 8 crore were handed over to victims during the last seven phases of MHS.

He also has said that 40 mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered under the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system.

He said that the people need not worry after losing their mobiles as the police administration will definitely recover the property with the help of a highly sophisticated method.

He said that the victims need not worry after losing their mobiles as they can lodge a complaint with just a message mentioning the place of losing the mobile and time etc particularly to WhatsApp No 9154305600 as the property would be handed over within very less period without registering FIR. The SP advised the people to utilise the opportunity. And at the same time, the SP also urged the people not to purchase either second hand mobile or without bill as they have to face different problems.