Nellore: 98% land acquisition completed for NH-71

Nellore: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the House on Monday that award for 98 per cent of land acquisition for Naidupet-Renigunta section of NH-71 has been completed.

The total land required for the project is 276.46 hectares and 42 per cent disbursement of compensation has been completed.

When Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy asked about the land acquisition process for NH-71 works in AP, the Minister said the possession of land has not yet been given by Competent Authority to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In the Concession Agreement, there is a provision of procuring right of way in 80 per cent of length of project as condition precedent which is prerequisite for appointed date/ start of work.

As per Concession Agreement guidelines, the appointed date is declared after fulfilment of all the Condition Precedents by either party.