Nellore: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy business friendly steps yielding positive results says MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Nellore : Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has said that industries are coming in a big way to Andhra Pradesh with the business friendly steps initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons in Nellore on Monday, the MLA said that state stood in first place for two times in Ease of Doing business.

Stating that the government is committed to improve the living standards of farmers, the MLA said for the first time in the history of AP, dotted lands were exempted from prohibited lands list in the interest of farmers.

He said that Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programme was conducted with 7 lakh party functionaries in Atmakuru Constituency.