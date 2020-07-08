Nellore: Collector M V Seshagiri Babu says report pests, diseases through online

Nellore: District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu said that farmers can inform to the district officials about their cultivation-related and other problems through online as teleconsultation has gained much popularity.

He participated in YSR Rythu Dinotsavam at Manubole on Wednesday and said the Chief Minister had introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras for strengthening the sector.

The Collector also said that around 2 lakh farmers have been benefited to the tune of Rs 150 crore under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme.

He appreciated the efforts of agriculture officials for providing suggestions to farmers timely and supporting their needs. He also said farmers have achieved good yielding this year due to combined efforts of the officials and farmers.

He said farmers can inform online about pests and diseases for prompt action from the agriculture department. He said input cards were also introduced for the convenience of farmers. He reminded that they have been planning to provide various services from the specific clusters that boost marketing.

MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Dr YSR has waived off electricity bills to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, crop loans of Rs 1,570 crore. He also said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was a pro-farmer leader and hence he had introduced Rythu Bharosa Scheme for providing support of Rs 67,500 to each farmer in five years.

The legislator also said the Collector has been working hard for paddy purchase and water supply for farming activity. Vice-Chancellor of ANGRAU Prof Y Madhusudan Reddy remembered various schemes introduced by the late chief minister Dr YSR and also support being extended by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to the farmers.

Collector Seshagiri Babu, Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy launched a poster and animal health cards during the programme. RDO SK Hussain Saheb, Joint Director of Agriculture C Ananda Kumari, Joint Director of fisheries Srihari and others were present.