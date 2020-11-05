Nellore Covid numbers puzzle experts

Nellore: Even as public health experts are warning of the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country, district officials appear to be playing numbers game by giving a lesser number of positive cases. Officials are claiming that they were collecting 8,000 samples daily but reporting only 90-100 infections per day.

But, suddenly, the number of infections was increased to 130 on Thursday, a clear spike compared with the figure of last 15 days. Doubts are being expressed over the number of sample collection and the infection rate in the backdrop almost normal movement of people in public.

To put it in perspective, around 400-500 cases were reported daily in the first week of October. But it was reduced to 200-300 per day by the second week. Later, it has been reported that there were cases between 90 and 100 per day, which puzzled people in view of near total unlock.

In regard to sample collection, Sanjeevini buses are also not collecting samples in urban areas and the activity is confined only to government-run testing centres. Some 4-5 buses are visiting rural areas daily for collecting samples. This naturally begs the question when and where so many samples are being collected as Government General Hospital has opened its OP services to public indicating that Covid is not a problem.

When contacted, district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr G Rajyalakshmi said they had intensified sample collection and speed testing in the district. "The volume of samples per day is around 8,000. The positivity rate has reduced in the district due to various steps taken by the government. Now, the situation is under control," she said.

Senior doctors in the city say the second wave had already started in the district with severe symptoms. Infected persons are now experiencing symptoms within 3-4 days of contact and most of them are approaching the local pulmonologists and corporate hospitals for medical advice.

"Private hospitals are insisting that patients undergo rapid antigen tests twice or thrice whenever they visit hospitals for a health check. These figures are added to statistics as negatives. How we can say the situation is under control? When the officials say this showing a lesser number of positive cases, people take the pandemic lightly and move as they like which certainly leads to the severe second wave," said a senior physician, maintaining anonymity. Further, the district is on top in the state in conducting the Covid tests per million population, which in reality, are consisting of rapid antigen tests.