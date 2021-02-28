Nellore: Curbs on use of plastic in villages from tomorrow

Nellore: District panchayat officials are planning to impose restrictions on the use of plastic in rural areas from March 1 following the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016.

As per the rules, plastic management should be done properly and take measures for the recycling process. The aim should be plastic-free villages in the district.

District Panchayat officials issued notification on Saturday seeking cooperation from divisional level panchayat officials, MPDOs and Mandal Extension Officers on the sustainable management of plastic in all 900-odd panchayats across the district.

In fact, there has been no control over the use of plastic in rural areas.

Hotels, offices, commercial and other domestic places in major panchayats are producing huge volumes of plastic daily and the local officials are taking no stringent steps for effective control of it.

Majority drainages and canals are seeing the troublesome situation with piled plastic garbage in them. The waste plastic bags, food packing materials and others are posing a threat for local environs.

So, the officials are now imposing restrictions on the use of plastic material in the villages as per the Waste Management Rules 2016.

Hereafter, there shouldn't be the sale of plastic bags less than 50 microns and the shopkeepers have to register with local panchayat authorities by paying Rs 48,000 per annum.

Each plastic package should contain the details of name of manufacturer, address, registration number and size of cover.

Further, the officials are also considering management of wet and dry wastes in all villages, encouraging the use of jute and cloth bags.

Tea stalls and other hoteliers have to use dustbins for easy collection of material.

Penalties would also be imposed on the violators who throw plastic waste on roads and in public places. Green Ambassadors should take measures for proper management of plastic by clearing them from public places regularly engaging tricycles or tractors.