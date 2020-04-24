Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu warned traders

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu warned that they would initiate stern action against the traders who sell essential commodities at prices higher than the MRP. He inspected the Stonehouse Pet area in the city on Thursday and watched whether people are following social distance procedures while standing at the grocery shops. He also verified the prices of various essentials.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price list in front of the shops for knowledge of consumers. He said they have to sell the commodities only at the MRP. If they sell the essentials at higher rates, then he would initiate action against such traders, he warned.

The Collector, along with the Municipal Commissioner PVVS Murthy, legal metrology, and vigilance officials, verified the prices on the packs and also compared with the prices fixed by the marketing department.

He also asked some consumers about the prices in the area.

He asked the officials to keep a tab on the complaints and also prices at various marketplaces in the city.

Vigilance SP P Sridhar, RDO Hussain Saheb, legal metrology official Thomas Ravi Kumar, and others were present.