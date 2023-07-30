Nellore: Five-day ‘Rottela Panduga’ begins on grand note

Nellore (Nellore ditrict): The five-day annual ‘Rottela Panduga’ began on a grand note at Bara Shaheed Dargah in the city on Saturday.

It is expected that about 1.5 lakh devotees of all faiths had darshan of the 12 tombs of Muslim warriors constructed in Bara Shaheed Dargah from all over the country and abroad.

After having holi dip at the Nellore tank (Swarnala Cheruvu) located on the premises of Dargah, the devotees exchanged Rottelu.

Places were earmarked at the Nellore tank for the exchange of various categories of Rottelu.

Considerable crowds were seen at Udyoga Rotte and Pelli Rotte as the unemployed youth waited to take the Rottelu from job-holders and women seen on getting their children married were seen picking up Pelli Rottelu.

One K Soumya, an engineering graduate from Madanapalle in Annamayya district said that last year she had picked up Vidya Rotte with the wish of completing the B Tech with good marks. She said that her wish has been fullfilled after visiting Bara Shaheed Dargah, now she returned to the Rottela Panduga with the wish of securing a job.

Like Soumya there were scores of unemployed youth seen waiting for Udyoga Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu. Devotees firmly believe that the 12 martyrs will bless anyone who visits the Dargah during the annual festival and see that their wishes are fulfilled.

After fulfillment of their wishes, the devotees visit the Dargah again as a thanksgiving gesture and leave bread in the holy tank for others to take them for the fulfillment of their wishes.

Earlier people especially women used to take just two kinds of Rottelu like Santhana Rotte and Soubhagya Rotte seeking children and for ensuring welfare of the family. In recent times, devotees are visiting the Bara Shaheed Dargah with various wishes. District Collector

M Harinarayanan along with Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat and Joint

Collector Kurmanath inspected the arrangements and instructed the staff to ensure the smooth conduct of the five-day festival.