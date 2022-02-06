Nellore: Flamingo fest unlikely this year too

Nellore: The financial crunch being faced by the state government appears to have its impact on the annual Flamingo festival, too. There is no word on the annual event, which has taken a break last year owing to Covid-19 pandemic, either from forest department or the district administration. Every year, a large number of migratory birds, including flamingos, start visiting surrounding areas of Pulicat Lake from October to November.

The district administration organises the fest between November-January but this year, there has been no mention of it even in February . The state government started the Flamingo Festival in 2001 with an aim to generate revenue for the tourism department by attracting bird watchers to Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuary in the district.

The state government conducts a three-day festival with cultural programmes elaborating the significance of birds flying from across the globe. Forest department makes required arrangements at the Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries in Sullurupeta constituency for the visitors.

A variety of aquatic and terrestrial birds throng the lake and the bird sanctuary. They include painted storks, large and little egrets, grey pelicans, grey herons, northern pintails, common teal. The migration of birds peaks in December, according to officials.

Forest department has been allowing visitors into Nelapattu bird sanctuary this year to watch winged guests since November. The sightseers are being told to follow safety measures while entering the sanctuary amid the Covid-19.

The festival was conducted last time in January 2020.

"It is February, still there is no communication whatsoever from the state government on organising the festival. The festival is held for three days every year. Now, Nelapattu bird sanctuary is opened to the public for viewing rare species of birds," said an official from the forest department.

The state government arranges bus facilities to Nelapattu bird sanctuary, boating at Pulicat Lake for witnessing rare birds at Bheemunivaripalem in Tada mandal. Visit to Pulicat Lake at Atakanitippa in Sullurpeta mandal is also a big draw for tourists.

A birdwatcher, K Ramakrishna of Sullurpet, said "The festival was conducted in 2020 and since then Covid situation has been haunting it. Now there are no plans for holding the festival due to financial conditions and the prevailing Covid situation."