Nellore: Last date for Vikrama Simhapuri University admissions is Feb 10

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University Registrar Dr L Vijaya Krishna Reddy said that only 10,500-degree seats have been filled during the first phase of counselling and the last date for the final phase of admissions is February 10.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said there were 27,672 seats in the colleges under the varsity jurisdiction.

He also said the students have to register online before February 10 as there would be no further extension. He said admissions for the final phase have started across the state and there are 76 colleges under the jurisdiction of the varsity. He informed that the students who desire to get a seat have to register on https://oamdc.ap.gov.in giving options for various courses.

The Registrar also said that they had arranged helpdesks at DKW College in Nellore, government colleges at Naidupet, Udayagiri, and Venkatagiri for helping the students. Students registered themselves would get communication on confirmation of the admission and they have to approach the college concerned by February 15.

Dr Vijaya Krishna Reddy said the state government was providing financial assistance to the students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena who are studying degree classes and no fee would be collected from eligible students. There have been vacancies of seats every year and last year only around 13,000 seats were filled. He said students who had completed intermediate or CBSE syllabus in other states can contact help-­desks for admissions procedure.