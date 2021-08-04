Nellore: Lockdown likely in 10 mandals in Atmakur division from today

Nellore: With Covid cases increasing in Atmakur division and Vidavalur mandal, the officials are planning to impose lockdown in some mandals from Thursday. Interacting with the local traders on Wednesday, Atmakur RDO A Chaitravarshini convinced them to follow guidelines for preventing spread of cases. The administration has decided to implement restrictions from 2 pm to 6 am in 10 mandals of the division.

It may be recalled that restrictions have been imposed in Kavali town from 6 pm to 6 am every day from July 23 keeping the warnings on third wave in view. Local traders have expressed fears over the situation and a team of people met the local legislator and requested him to impose restrictions on movement of people for containing spread of infection. They also expressed willingness to close the shops voluntarily.

In Atmakur revenue division, lockdown is being implemented from Thursday in Atmakur, AS Pet, Vinjamuru, Udayagiri, Kaluvoya, Sangam, Marripadu, Anantasagaram, Chejarla, and Sitaramapuram. Restrictions are also being imposed in Vidavalur.

Even though officials are warning the people to follow Covid guidelines, the majority haven't been following them and the officials are implementing lockdown in their jurisdictions to prevent further spread of cases. In Nellore city, traffic police and teams from Nellore Municipal Corporation are imposing penalties on those, who were violating Covid norms at various junctions.