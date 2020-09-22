Nellore: MCI nod for 2014-15 batch ACSR Medical College students

Nellore: The 150 MBBS students of AC Subba Reddy Government Medical College, Nellore, heaved a sigh of relief as the Medical Council of India gave recognition for 2014-15 batch students after more than 5 years.

There was a problem for granting recognition for additional 50 MBBS seats in Guntur Medical College and for the entire 2014-15 batch of 150 MBBS students in AC Subba Reddy Government Medical College in Nellore. The students have been demanding permanent recognition of the MCI to the institute. In fact, MCI sanctioned 150 seats to the ACSR Medical College in 2013 and the MCI authorities have not accorded the approval of the said number of seats.



The Government Medical College was started in 2014-15 and had to get recognition. Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu tweeted on Monday that "with all our efforts, ACSR Medical College got the recognition of MCI. I wish the junior doctors and house surgeons all the very best for their future career prospects."

In fact, majority students are nearing completion of the course.