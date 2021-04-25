Nellore: Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav warns of action against negligent staff

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav expressed dissatisfaction over the working style of the staff members of the GGH here for delaying allocation of beds to the Covid infected when they approach the hospital.

He visited the hospital on Sunday and interacted with the patients and their relatives to secure details on securing accommodation in the hospital.

He asked the officials to respond to the appeals of the infected on humanitarian grounds. He pointed out that there are complaints that beds in the government hospitals were being allocated accepting bribes and said such acts would be viewed seriously.

He said any lapses in coordination need to be addressed immediately and suggested arranging a help desk on the premises of the GGH for the convenience of the patients and their relatives. He said they were taking measures to improve facilities in the hospital such as beds, oxygen supply, and provide required staff members.

He said they were taking over premises of the wedding halls in the city for accommodating the patients as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The district administration is also collecting information about such facilities and asked the people to stay at home as a precautionary measure and to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Minister said they were improving the availability of Remdesivir drug in the district.

He said Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy has been interacting with the companies for enhancing the supply. Joint Collectors Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, MN Harendira Prasad and others were present.