Nellore: Rs 120 cr earmarked for development of hospitals

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said the State government is not only improving conditions of schools under Nadu-Nedu but also of medical infrastructure in rural areas. He also said works were being taken up with Rs 50 crore in the district headquarters hospital, works in various primary health centres and sub-centres with Rs 70 crore in the district.

He formally laid the foundation stone for a connecting cement road between the main road and the community health centre in Vinjamuru on Tuesday along with local legislator M Chandrasekhar Reddy. The road will be laid at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Both visited the community health centre and observed the lab, X-ray room, labour room, dental wards and interacted with the staff members and patients.

The Collector interacted with the media and said the State government was providing the required amenities to all medical facilities. New buildings were sanctioned for 27 PHCs and the works are in progress, the Collector added. He said they would be completed by December and start functioning from the new facility.

Chakradhar Babu said doctors should take measures for conducting deliveries in government hospitals and they have filled all vacant posts at these centres.

There are adequate staff members available in the government hospitals and the staff can serve better when compared to the previous days, he said.

Village secretariat staff members, Anganwadis and ANMs should work together to serve the people in rural areas.

He said the district has been at the top in the Sustainable Development Index and asked the staff members to achieve growth to be in health indicators too.

For the last 2 years, Rs 13 crore worth of equipment has been provided to the government hospitals in the district under CSR and said medical facilities in Vinjamuru and Udayagiri have been improved. Local officials and others were present.