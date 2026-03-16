Nellore Rural witnessing massive development: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday said that Nellore Rural Constituency has been witnessing massive development following crores worth of works initiated by Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Chandramohan Reddy along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated Rs 1.85 crores worth various developmental works at Ramakotaiah Nagar of Nellore rural constituency. Speaking on the occasion, the Sarvepalle MLA said Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was responsible for developing Nellore rural constituency in all fronts ever witnessed in other constituencies in the district.

While saying during the YSRCP regime Nellore rural constituency appeared like a desert despite that party MLA (Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy) represented the constituency twice 2014, and 2029 as YSRCP government has no clarity over developing the state instead always concentrated how to loot the public money.

He stated that Nellore Rural was the first constituency in the entire state to witness 3rd phase electricity works only because of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said he will render service to the people with the same spirit under the leadership of Chief Minister. Party Nellore Rural Constituency incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.