Nellore: TDP seeks action on illegal sand mining in Penna

Nellore: TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy came down heavily on illegal sand mining in Penna River close to Nellore city. Addressing media on Friday, he said the contractors acting as benami to Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav who were openly loading sand into tractors and trucks using JCBs disregarding the rules and no official is taking action against the irregularity.

"For the last ten days, exploitation of sand has been rampant close to a bridge on the highway constructed on the Penna River. The activity starts in the late evening and continues till early hours which we documented the process even on Thursday night too. They are using JCBs positioning more than 100 tractors and trucks and have been loading sand into the vehicles without permission," said Venkata Ramana Reddy.

The TDP said the sand being shifted to parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and earning more than Rs 30 lakh per day. He said the stocks sold out for the last ten days have been more than Rs. 3 Cr and asked the government whether it is encouraging this kind of illegal earning.

He demanded a probe into the issue and initiate action against the responsible.