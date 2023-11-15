Nellore: Water to be released for 2L acres in Rabi

Nellore: The Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting presided over by Collector M Harinarayanan here on Tuesday decided to release water for 2 lakh acres for the agriculture operations for the present rabi season under Penna delta in the district. The release of water will commence on November 20.



The meeting also specified that due to lack of adequate water in the reservoirs presently, it was proposed to release water only for the delta area. Water cannot be provided to the non-delta area as severe dry spell conditions are prevailing in the district.

While defending the step of the government to confine to just 2 lakh areas, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy pointed out that Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs have recorded very poor water storage levels due to lack of rains in the district.

He said the nation has recorded 51 per cent deficient rainfall during the South West monsoon. Hence, the administration is finding it difficult to release water for the first crop, he said.

Kakani said that the decision of releasing water for 2 lakh acres was taken after considering the suggestions of MLAs and members of the Water Users Associations to protect the interests of farmers. “Last year the government provided water for both first and second crops even to the tail-end lands. But this year it will not possible as the situation is entirely different,” he lamented.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy found fault with the irrigation officials for lack of proper management of the water during the last season. He opined that there was no adequate water in the reservoirs currently for providing irrigation facility to 2 lakh acres.

Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy appealed to the district administration to release water to the non-delta area after catering to the needs of delta farmers. The MLA suggested that it should minimise the dead storage levels in reservoirs if necessary.