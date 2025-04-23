Nepal delegation explores possibility of importing urea

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to explore the possibility of importing urea and other fertilisers such as DAP through global tenders, a five-member Nepal delegation along with the managing director of Krishi Samagri Company Ltd., Nepal, and the assistant CEO of Salt Trading Corporation Ltd., Nepal, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Tuesday. Led by secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Department, Government of Nepal, Govind Prasad Sharma, the delegation was welcomed by the port’s deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey. The team was given a detailed digital presentation highlighting the port’s infrastructure, operational capabilities and key facilities.

Also, discussions were held on the Indo-Nepal Treaty for the movement of fertilisers, including a proposal to allow bulk movement through Visakhapatnam Port, similar to the current operations at Kolkata Port—with a target of tapping at least 2 lakh tonnes of additional fertiliser cargo.

The Nepal delegation observed that Visakhapatnam has significant untapped potential and if enhanced trade facilities are provided, a volume of one and a half to 2 lakh tonnes of cargo could be handled at the Visakhapatnam Port given its efficiency and infrastructure.

Secretary of the VPA T Venu Gopal emphasised the VPA’s commitment to strengthening international trade ties, especially with landlocked neighboring nations like Nepal.Photo caption: Nepal delegation discussing with the Visakhapatnam Port officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday