Netas, babus takes part in Tiranga Yatra

Anantapur: Reaffirming unwavering support for the strength and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, Finance Minister Pyyavula Keshav and Health Minister V Satya Kumar Yadav participated in the Tiranga Yatra held in Anantapur on Saturday as part of Operation Sindhoor Vijayotsavam, expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

The Tiranga Yatra commenced from the grounds opposite Arts College in Anantapur and proceeded via Tower Clock to the National Flag Post at Saptagiri Circle. It was flagged off by theduo. The rally witnessed participation from MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, SP P Jagadeesh, Joint Collector Shiva Narayan Sharma, local MLAs, former legislators, district officials, ex-servicemen, professionals, students, and citizens from various walks of life. Speaking at the event, Minister Payyavula Keshav saluted the bravery of the soldiers who safeguard the nation’s borders. He highlighted the recent martyrdom of M Murali Naik, a soldier from the erstwhile Anantapur district, and emphasized that the nation proudly stands behind its armed forces. “This massive turnout in the early hours is a testament to the patriotic heartbeat of our citizens. The Tiranga Yatra is not just a march it’s a declaration of unity and gratitude,” he said. Satya Kumar Yadav condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored militants killed 26 innocent tourists. He stated that the Indian Armed Forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded decisively through Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps without harming civilians.

“Our military showcased unparalleled precision and strength, sending a clear message globally. We must all support our soldiers, beyond politics or religion,” he remarked. District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar expressed gratitude to the people of Anantapur for their voluntary participation. He stressed that the purpose of the event as an expression of solidarity with the Armed Forces engaged in border security and national defense. MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana stated that the Yatra was being conducted nationwide as a response to recent terror incidents and as a show of unity in support of the Indian Army. He warned that any threat to India’s sovereignty will be met with a strong response, and that the nation is prepared to make any sacrifice to uphold its honor.

RDO Keshav Naidu, District Sainik Welfare Officer Thimmappa, DVO Venkatramana Naik, DEO Prasad Babu, Hospital SuperintendentDr Venkateswara Rao, DMHO EB Devi, DCHS Paul Ravikumar, among others, alongside thousands of citizens, youth, ex-servicemen, students, NGOs, social workers, doctors, lawyers, and NCC/NSS cadets participated.