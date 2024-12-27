Never share OTPs with strangers: DIG Koya Praveen

Kurnool: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Kurnool Range Dr Koya Praveen called upon the people to be aware of cyber frauds. He explained that none of the bankers will ask people for One Time Password (OTP) and urged people never to take loans from fake loan apps.

In a press release on Thursday, the DIG has alerted the people of four districts - Kadapa, Annamayya, Nandyal and Kurnool - to be cautious regarding cybercrimes. Stating that cyber fraudsters will lure people that they will get double the investment, he told the people never to believe if anyone over phone says that loan amount will be sanctioned without producing any documents.

The DIG further stated that unknown persons will call people and say that they are calling from bank and ask to tell the OTP sent to their mobile. If the OTP is revealed, then all the amount in their accounts will be transferred to the fraudsters’ account, he warned.

The DIG informed that none of the bank employees will sent OTPs or call the account holders asking to reveal the OTP. He alerted people never to disclose the OTPs to anyone and not to click on any links sent to their mobile.

Speaking about digital arrest, DIG Koya Praveen said there are no digital arrests, which was created by cyber fraudsters. If anyone has been cheated through cybercrime, he asked them to inform by calling 1930 or lodge a complaint in national cybercrime portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.