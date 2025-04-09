New appointments, promotions are being processed: Minister Yadav

Anantapur: Anantapur witnessed a significant upgrade to its public healthcare infrastructure as State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and MP Ambika Lakshminarayana inaugurated new facilities at the Government General Hospital (GGH). The projects include an RO Water Plant, a Mother Milk Bank, and the Dhanvantari Meeting Hall.

Minister Yadav praised donors and GGH staff, highlighting the hospital’s crucial role in Rayalaseema, second only to Kurnool in patient volume, with over 2,154 daily outpatients and 2,009 surgeries since May. He acknowledged Saptagiri Camphor’s support for the RO plant and Tadipatri Arjas Steel Pvt. Ltd.’s Rs 40 lakh contribution to the Mother Milk Bank, the region’s second. Plans are underway for patient accommodation, with Rs 75 lakh allocated from MP funds for a Resting Shelter.

The Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing past issues, citing improvements through the IVRS feedback system and sanitation tenders. He addressed 59 percent medical staff shortage, stating new appointments and promotions are being processed. He also stressed the importance of breastfeeding.

MP Lakshminarayana highlighted GGH’s importance to the poor, noting its role as a key medical hub after Kurnool. He announced nearly Rs 3 crore in expected CSR funds for further development and credited the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for funding health infrastructure, with the Minister’s local presence ensuring focused attention. He urged efforts to publicize the Anantapur Government Super Specialty Hospital and provide services comparable to private institutions.”

Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma, GGH Superintendent Venkateswara Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education G Raghunandan, Administrative Officer Mallikarjuna Reddy, DCHS Paul Ravikumar, DMHO EB Devi, Medical College Principal Manikyalarao, RMO Madhavi, and other medical staff were present.