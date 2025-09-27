New courses in polytechnic colleges: Lokesh in Assembly

Amaravati: HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced in the Assembly that steps were being taken to provide permanent buildings for all government polytechnic colleges across the State. He also said that new and updated courses would be introduced from the next academic year to provide better employment opportunities for students.

At present, 10 government polytechnic colleges are running without their own buildings. Construction has already begun for two colleges after the coalition government assumed office, he said.

According to him, land has been allotted for five polytechnics - Chodavaram, Ponnur, Bethamcherla, Mydukur, and Guntakal - while land allocation is pending for three others at Machilipatnam, KR Puram, and Anaparthi. The state government is coordinating with the Centre, MPs’ Local Area Development funds, and CSR contributions to complete the building projects, he explained.

Answering questions raised by MLAs Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Ayitabhathula Ananda Rao, and Maddipati Venkata Raju during Question Hour on the Day 7 of the Assembly session, he said a proposal is under discussion with the Union Minister regarding arrangements for the newly sanctioned Navodaya School at Brahmamgari Matham.

Highlighting regional disparities, Lokesh pointed out that Konaseema is educationally backward, which is why the government sanctioned a degree college there. Plans for a government polytechnic college in Konaseema are also under consideration.

On admissions, the Minister said polytechnic enrollment is currently at 70 per cent, but conventional courses are losing demand. “Courses need to be redesigned with a market-oriented approach. From the next academic year, new and updated courses will be introduced to provide better employment opportunities,” he said.

MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadav noted that Mydukur Polytechnic has a sanctioned capacity of 540 students but only 120 are enrolled, despite having 100 per cent teaching staff. He emphasised that a permanent building would help attract more students. He also requested early commencement of classes at the newly approved Navodaya School in Brahmangari Matham.

MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao stressed that Konaseema has five Assembly constituencies located on the island, including three reserved for SCs. With no government polytechnic, students are forced to travel long distances. Given the presence of ONGC, GAIL, and Reliance operations in the district, he urged the government to establish a polytechnic there to support local youth.