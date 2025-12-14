‘Dekhlenge Saala’ from ‘UBS’ sets the tone for a high-voltage entertainer

The first single from the much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, titled Dekhlenge Saala, has been unveiled and is already creating a strong buzz among fans and cinema lovers. Brimming with pulsating energy and striking choreography, the song showcases Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a fiery, massy avatar that recalls the vintage swagger and screen presence that defined some of his most iconic chartbusters.

The track marks the highly anticipated reunion of the blockbuster trio—Pawan Kalyan, director Harish Shankar, and music director Devi Sri Prasad. Known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers together, the trio once again proves its winning chemistry with a song that seamlessly blends mass appeal and contemporary sensibilities. Harish Shankar’s sharp visual treatment and attention to rhythmic detailing elevate the song, ensuring every beat and movement leaves an impact.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad delivers a high-octane composition driven by peppy beats that instantly grab attention and set the mood for celebration. Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla adds to the punch with catchy and motivational lyrics that align perfectly with the film’s aggressive and spirited tone. The energy quotient is further amplified by Vishal Dadlani’s powerful vocals, which bring an infectious drive to the number, making it an instant crowd favourite. Haripriya joins him, adding balance and vibrancy to the track.

Choreographed by Dinesh Master, the song is designed as a visual spectacle, highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s trademark style and mass appeal. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. With Dekhlenge Saala setting the pace, the film has firmly cemented its place as one of the most eagerly awaited mass entertainers in Telugu cinema.