Ajay Devgn to launch luxury multiplex in Hyd

Hyderabad’s rapid growth as a modern urban hub continues to reshape its entertainment landscape, with multiplex culture expanding alongside the city’s infrastructure and technology boom. Every year, several new theatres equipped with advanced projection and sound systems are opening across the city, reinforcing Hyderabad’s reputation as one of India’s most cinema-friendly metros.

Several leading film stars already have a strong presence in the city’s multiplex business. In collaboration with Asian Cinemas, Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ravi Teja have launched premium theatre chains such as AMB Cinemas, AAA Cinemas, and ART Cinemas. Adding to this, Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu are gearing up to open AMB Classic, while the Allu family is reportedly planning another multiplex venture in the city.

Now, Hyderabad is set to welcome a major Bollywood name to this growing list. Actor, producer, and director Ajay Devgn is bringing his multiplex brand, Devgn CineX, to the city. The theatre chain, earlier known as NY Cinemas—named after his children Nyasa and Yug—was recently rebranded as Devgn CineX. The brand’s flagship multiplex in Gurugram is known for offering a luxury movie-viewing experience with a blend of comfort and cutting-edge technology.

According to industry sources, Devgn CineX will open a seven-screen luxury multiplex at Coliseum Mall in Karmanghat, Hyderabad. The new property is expected to open next year and aims to recreate the charm of classic cinema halls while incorporating modern technological upgrades.

With Devgn CineX, Ajay Devgn plans an ambitious nationwide expansion, targeting up to 250 screens across India in the coming years. The Hyderabad launch is expected to be a key milestone in this journey, further strengthening the city’s multiplex ecosystem.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. His upcoming projects include Drishyam 3, Dhamaal 4, and Ranger, keeping him firmly in the spotlight both on and off screen.