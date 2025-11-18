New edu facilities under CSR initiatives

Sri City: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, NS Instruments and VRV Industries, in association with the Sri City Foundation, have dedicated new educational facilities worth Rs 58 lakh in the Satyavedu region.

At Satyavedu, NS Instruments India Managing Director Hajime Kazoka and Sri City Director (CSR) Nireesha Sannareddy inaugurated a newly constructed BC Boys’ College Hostel, built at a cost of Rs 46 lakh. The hostel comprises three spacious rooms and replaces an old, dilapidated building.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikalahasti DivisionAssistant BC Welfare Officer Munindra, said the new hostel would provide a comfortable learning environment for students and expressed gratitude to Sri City and NS Instruments for their support.

In another CSR initiative, Chart–VRV Industries opened a new Anganwadi building with a kitchen in Vanelluru village, Satyavedu mandal, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. The facility was inaugurated by Yamini Sinha, Director (HR), and Prasanjit, Head of Manufacturing, VRV Industries.

Previously, the Anganwadi operated from the local primary school premises. The new building now offers a permanent facility with improved spaces for early childhood education. CDPO officials, Anganwadi staff, and villagers conveyed their appreciation to Sri City and VRV management for supporting the initiative.

Nireesha Sannareddy appreciated NS Instruments and VRV Industries for their continued efforts to improve educational infrastructure through CSR projects. She encouraged students and teachers to make the best use of the new facilities and announced that more such CSR projects will be launched soon.