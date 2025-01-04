Live
New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
Visakhapatnam: Amemorandum of understanding was signed by GITAM with Avantel, a leading technology-driven company specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of electronic communication and satellite communication systems for critical sectors. As part of the MoU, the institution will offer a specialised two-year M.Tech course focusing on advanced signal processing and communication systems.
Highlighting the collaboration’s benefits, Avantel vice-president P Srinivas said that they have strategic alliances with national institutions like ISRO and DRDO. He announced that the company will provide internship opportunities for second-year M.Tech students with a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 to selected candidates. Additionally, merit students will be considered for full-time employment at the company with an attractive package of Rs.9 lakh CTC upon successful course completion. The MoU was signed by Registrar D Gunasekharan and Avantel Vice-President N. Srinivas in the presence of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Y Goutham Rao.
Speaking on the occasion, in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Goutham Rao emphasised the importance of the partnership in creating a robust industry-academia interface. “This collaboration will be instrumental in bridging the gap between academia and industry by facilitating real-world learning and upskilling opportunities for students, equipping them for promising careers in cutting-edge technology sectors.”