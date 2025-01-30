New master plan to develop Durga temple

Tadigadapa (Krishna district) : Vijayawada West legislator Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary aka Sujana Chowdary reviewed the new master plan prepared for the development of Durga Malleswara Swamy temple at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Engineering officials, architects and the technical team of the temple were present.

The officials informed the MLA that the master plan was prepared in such a way to provide better facilities to the devotees in large numbers who visit Indrakeeladri for the Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The MLA suggested some improvements in the master plan to the officials.

Executive engineers T Vaikuntha Rao and KVSR Koteswara Rao, Siddhartha Engineering Col-lege director B Pandu Ranga Rao, School of Planning and Architecture director Ramesh, Srinivas, Sumanth and others participated.