New president installed for Inner Wheel Club, Waltair

Visakhapatnam: Swati Mudundi was installed as president of Inner Wheel Club of Waltair. Along with other office bearers, she was elected as the club’s president during the recently held meeting.

Inner Wheel is 102-year-old the largest women’s voluntary international service organisation in the world with around 1.20 lakh members spread over 103 countries.

The installation ceremony was held in the presence of Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. KVSM Sandhya Devi, who attended as chief guest.

This year’s International Inner Wheel theme focuses on ‘step up and lead by example’. After getting installed as president of the club, Swati Mudundi pledged to lead with dedication and uphold the values that have been the bedrock of the club.

The club members have taken up several noteworthy projects under various categories, including youth development, education, environment, underprivileged women and girls, health and community, administration of vaccines to adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer and donation of artificial limbs to the needy. Before becoming the president of the club, Swati served in various capacities, including club editor, international service organiser, secretary, vice-president and bagged several awards such as outstanding editor award, outstanding emerald ISO and best performance award, outstanding secretary award, etc.