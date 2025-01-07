New scheme likely to replace Aarogyasri

Vijayawada: The TDP-led coalition government in the state is going to provide health insurance to 1.43 crore families from April 1 as part of Super Six poll promise. The state government itself will pay the premium of 2,500 for each family, as per a tweet released by TDP on Monday.

It may be noted that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP released the election manifesto with Super Six schemes. As per the poll promise, the state government now gearing up to implement its promise by providing health insurance to a tune of Rs 25 lakh for each family.

At present, the state government has been providing free health services under NTR Vaidya Seva Aarogyasri scheme. However, there were complaints about delay in providing health services by private hospitals citing delay in clearing dues to the private hospitals by the state government. With this, the state government is said to have decided to implement the scheme under health insurance scheme by paying premium itself for speedy provision of health services.

Government sources say the state government is keen on fulfilling all the poll promises made under Super Six schemes and as part of it, members of Cabinet sub-committee visited Bangalore on January 3 to study the free bus facility to women in RTC services.

The committee members interacted with both women passengers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ministers of Karnataka state.

The committee will submit a report on free bus facility to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon for implementation of the scheme, likely from Ugadi.

The state government has already clarified that Talliki Vandanam scheme, under each student will get financial assistance, from next academic year.