NGT directs Collector to inspect Beela wetlands

(Sompeta) Srikakulam: On the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT), District collector Srikesh B Lathkar inspected wetlands at Beela area in Sompeta mandal on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government handed over these lands to Nagarjuna Constructions Company (NCC) for establishing a Thermal Power Plant, but the government cancelled it as locals protested. Again, NCC management tried to establish industrial park by managing some leaders even this attempt was failed.

Now, NCC management is making efforts to start aquaculture on these lands.

In this regard, Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi, local fishermen and former secretary to the Government of India (energy department), EAS Sharma filed a case before the NGT.

After verifying details NGT directed district collector to inspect the lands.

During the inspection, Itchapuram TDP MLA Dr Bendalam Ashok, YSRCP Itchapuram Assembly constituency in-charge Piriya Sairaj, fishermen leader Maddu Raja Rao, PPS founder president Dr Yaradi Krishna Murthy explained importance of the wetlands to protect biodiversity in the locality.

One of the petitioners and former secretary to the Government of India (energy department), EAS Sharma submitted reports of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Changes (MEFCC) and the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) to the district collector.

The MEFCC and SACON conducted technical assessment on these lands and submitted a report in 2012 and also in 2016 and mentioned that these lands are important to protect ecological balance, environment and biodiversity. He said that previous revenue records also classified these lands at Beela as wetlands. The collector said that they will submit their report to the government soon.