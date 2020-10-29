NGT orders Andhra Pradesh govt. to take environmental clearance for RLIS project

The NGT Chennai tribunal on Thursday ruled that environmental clearances should be sought for the Rayalaseema lift irrigation Scheme. The NGT ordered the Andhra Pradesh government not to proceed without environmental permits. The order states to ensure that the DPR‌ of the project is submitted and take the environmental permits. NGT, which was of the view that the project is aimed for drinking water as well as irrigation needs, recalled that the Central Water Energy Department had written a letter not to proceed with the project.

It is learnt that Gavinolla Srinivas of Telangana has filed a petition in the NGT alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government is moving ahead with the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme without environmental clearances. The trial is completed on September 3 and reserved the verdict, which was given today. At the same time, the Telangana government objected to the Rayalaseema allegations. Argues that the environmental permit should be taken as the project has doubled the capacity.

NGT has rejected the Andhra Pradesh government's claim that Rayalaseema is an old project and issued orders that environmental permits must be obtained for the project.