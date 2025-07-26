Nine bike lifters arrested

Guntur: Guntur police arrested nine accused and recovered 34 stolen two-wheelers worth approximately Rs 25 lakh on Friday. Negligence of vehicle owners and outdoor parking, reasons for theft.

Following a spate of two-wheeler theft complaints from various areas under different police stations, the Guntur Police launched a special drive on two-wheeler recovery. Focused investigations were carried out in East, West, Nallapadu, and Tadikonda police subdivisions using CCTV footage, history-sheeter tracking, and technical analysis. The accused, mostly addicted to bad habits, targeted two-wheelers parked in public spaces like outside homes, markets, hospitals, and places of worship. They used the stolen vehicles for joyriding and engaged in petty crimes, as revealed during the investigation.

The police urged vehicle owners to park vehicles only in safe locations and always use handle locks, wheel locks, and GPS systems to prevent theft.

Efforts of Additional SP (Crimes) K Supraja, CCS DSP Shivaji Raju, East DSP Aziz, West DSP Aravind, CIs and staff of Nagarampalem, Old Guntur, Tadikonda, and CCS units were appreciated.