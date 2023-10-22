Live
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Guntur on Oct 23
Highlights
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address Vignan’s Convocation-2023 at Vadlamudi in on October 23.
According to official, she will will reach the university premises by 1.15 pm.
She will address the 11th convocation of the university. She will stay in the university till 4 pm.
