  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Guntur on Oct 23

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Guntur on Oct 23
x
Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address Vignan’s Convocation-2023 at Vadlamudi in on October 23.

Guntur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address Vignan’s Convocation-2023 at Vadlamudi in on October 23.

According to official, she will will reach the university premises by 1.15 pm.

She will address the 11th convocation of the university. She will stay in the university till 4 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X