NITI Aayog stresses on skill development for India’s progress
Vijayawada: Itis crucial to empower the public through skill development to achieve Viksit Bharat, stated Dr Arvind Virmani, member of NITI Aayog.
He held an interactive session with members of the Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including Chamber President Gaddam Bala Venkata Ravi Kumar, and prominent figures from trade and commerce.
Earlier, Chamber President Gaddam Bala Venkata Ravi Kumar and the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer Vakkalagadda Kanth welcomed Dr Arvind Virmani on to the dais.
Bala Venkata Ravi Kumar elaborated on NITI Aayog’s objectives, policies, and goals. Dr Arvind Virmani was formally introduced to the attendees.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arvind Virmani observed that a significant portion of the educated population in India often lacks the necessary expertise and proficiency in their respective fields. He stressed that progress, both within specific sectors and for the nation as a whole, can only be achieved by enhancing professional skills and developing fundamental resources.
“Everyone talks about Artificial Intelligence, but before that, it’s essential to provide basic facilities and enhance skills,” he emphasised. In this context, he noted the challenges faced by industries both before and after the introduction of GST. He assured the attendees that he would bring the issues presented by the Chamber members to the attention of the government.
Dr Arvind Virmani was felicitated by Chamber President Bala Venkata Ravi Kumar, Vice- President VVK Narasimha Rao, Secretary Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer Vakkalagadda Kanth, Treasurer Tammana Srinivas, and Joint Secretaries Eemani Damodar and Balakrishna Loya.