No attacks on govt officials will be tolerated, warns Pawan

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday warned that any political leader who “at-tacks” or “obstructs” a government official on duty will face stern action.

He issued this warning after visiting a Dalit government official who was allegedly attacked by a local YSRCP leader C Sudarshan Reddy.

“If you (political leaders) attack officials with arrogance, we will ensure you receive fitting pun-ishment,” Pawan told reporters outside Kadapa RIMS Hospital.

According to Pawan, Sudarshan Reddy, along with several others, allegedly attacked and abused Gaaliveedu mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) Jawahar Babu in Anna-mayya district, for refusing to hand over the keys to an official room.

Besides locking Babu in a room and thrashing him, castiest slurs were hurled at him, along with ‘death threats’, the Deputy CM said.

He claimed that Sudharshan Reddy has a history of attacking officials, mentioning that he had targeted officials like Sekhar Naik, Pratap, and Srinivas Reddy, in the past.

Lambasting the YSRCP, Pawan Kalyan said the party leaders’ arrogance had not diminished even after being reduced to 11 seats and urged party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to rein them in.

The Deputy Chief Minister further warned YSRCP leaders and other political figures that at-tacks on government officials would not be tolerated. He instructed senior district officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur.(PTI)