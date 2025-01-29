No bag day’ for schools on Saturday: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh directed the officials to gather the opinion of teachers at grassroot-level and various unions on GO 117 and suggest a solution which is acceptable to all on its revocation as the GO was issued without due consideration by the previous YSRCP government on school education.

During a review with officers on school and Intermediate education, the officials briefed Lokesh on the opinion and suggestions elicited at the preparatory meetings held at grassroot-level by the director of education under the supervision of the respective collectors on withdrawal of GO 117. The minister directed the officers to study all these suggestions and initiate steps to see to it that there are no drop-outs of students.

The meeting also focussed on the upcoming legislation on transfer of teachers and Lokesh told the officers to gather the opinion of teachers and unions on this proposed law. Lokesh also directed the officers to declare every Saturday as ‘No Bag Day’ and create co-curricular activities for the students.

The minister is particular that the programme to create a single app to teachers in place of several apps be completed at the earliest. Also, the exercise of creating APAAR ID should be completed soon to validate the actual number of students of different schools in the State. This apart, the AP Model of Education Blueprint too should be developed, the minister told the officials.

The meeting also discussed in detail the reforms to be introduced soon in Intermediate education.

Secretary (education) Kona Sasidhar, director V VIjaya Rama Raju, director of Intermediate education Kruthika Shukla and others were present at the meeting.