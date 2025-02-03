No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh lagged behind in getting budget allocations compared to Bihar which has a fewer number of seats in Lok Sabha than TDP, pointed out YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the MLC said that Bihar with 12 Member of Parliament seats could get a major share in the budget, TDP with 16 MPs failed to derive any benefits.

The intent of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been to pursue his interests rather than focusing on the state’s welfare.

Barring Gurajada’s quote during the budget announcement, there is no mention of Andhra Pradesh except Polavaram height reduction, he said adding that the priorities of Chandrababu Naidu were apparent in the Union budget.

The Union government announced 75,000 medical college seats and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the process of setting up 17 medical colleges.

Of them, five colleges got completed and work is in progress for the rest, the MLC informed.

Naidu halted the proposal of seats and agreed for a PPP model which is a clear denial of right to education for weaker sections, the MLC alleged.

On the education front, the MLC said the Union government has announced digitisation of education while Jagan had done it during his term, distributing tabs to Class VIII students and revamping schools under Nadu Nedu. Also, the ports were being developed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

But now they are getting privatised. Wealth creation has a different meaning for Naidu, he criticised