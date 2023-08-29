No electricity tariff for power looms, promises CM

Nagari (Chittoor district): Reacting positively to a request made by the Minister for Tourism and Culture and Nagari MLA RK Roja, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced withdrawal of electricity duty on powerlooms.

Addressing the public meeting in the presence of the Chief Minister, Roja mentioned that the Modaliyars in Nagari, whose main occupation was power looms, were given orders to supply 20 lakh meters of cloth for school uniforms in the state during the Covid time.

It has helped them immensely when they have no work during Covid and asked the CM to give orders to them every year. As electricity duty has become a burden for them, she asked for a reduction in it for which the CM responded positively.

Putting forth the demands relating to her constituency before the CM, the Minister requested the speedy completion of Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi project which will provide the water for irrigation and drinking needs in villages whereas the CM promised to expedite the works.

Also, the industrial corridor project should be completed and inaugurated soon which will help provide jobs to the unemployed. She also thanked the CM for clearing the arrears to the tune of Rs 21.37 crore for 226 families of SV Cooperative sugar factory at Renigunta. Earlier, she lauded the CM for implementing various schemes in education sector and made education as a right to even poor students. On this occasion, Roja tied a Rakhi to the Chief Minister as the Rakhi Pournami is to be celebrated on August 31.

Speaking at the meeting, a BSc final year student Munemma thanked the CM for providing financial assistance with which she and her sister were able to pursue their degree course in Puttur government degree college. With this financial assistance only, her mother could make them continue the education though her father died a few years back. She said that her family has so far benefitted to a tune of Rs 3 lakh under various schemes.

District Collector S Shan Mohan also spoke on the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy, B Satyanarayana, M Nagarjuna, Usha Sricharan, MPs PV Midhun Reddy, N Reddeppa, MLC Bharath, MLAs K Adimulam, N Venkate Gouda, MS Babu, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and others were present.