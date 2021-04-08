No MP questioned about Nellore development in House: Lokesh

Nellore: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh dared Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to administer oath before Lord Venkateswara on April 14 that his family members are not responsible for the mysterious murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Participating in an election campaign at Naidupet in Sullurpet constituency on Wednesday, Lokesh said the Chief Minister can administer oath on that day that he is no way connected with the mysterious murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

He said the YSRCP sent puppets to the Parliament and they were practically not useful for the development of state. "They are taking bows as and when they watch Prime Minister Modi and how they can question him about SCS and other sops? BJP announced that they would consider Special Category Status to Puducherry and these YSR Congress leaders are now conducting a campaign supporting the BJP," said Lokesh.

He asked whether the MPs had questioned about development works in Dugarajapatnam, Ramayapatnam and Nellore airport in the House. He said TDP MPs only were fighting for allocations to Andhra Pradesh in the House. There was no recruitment calendar foe unemployed youth in the state as they assured in the Assembly polls, he said.

He alleged MLA K Sanjeevaiah has stopped the water project as TDP allocated funds for it. He asked the voters to support Panabaka Lakshmi for reviving the glory of the region.