No one will be spared in SCs/STs cases, asserts Jagan

Amaravati: Claiming that nobody is above law, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said even an SI or a CI was not spared by the government which registered SC, ST Atrocities cases against them.

Speaking at the Spandana programme in the presence of SPs and collectors, the Chief Minister said this was not the case during the previous regime when the government used to overlook atrocities against Dalits and other atrocities cases.

But now the government was committed to equal justice to all and booking SC, ST Atrocities cases even against SIs and CIs who had committed crimes. He said four or five such instances had taken place where immediate action was initiated against the accused.

He said the entire system should change and even relatives of higher-ups should not be spared in cases of atrocities against the weaker sections. In this connection he recalled the tonsure case when immediate action was taken.

He said all the policemen down from constables should be given orientation classes and sensitised to face the situation.

"The home minister, the DGP and the additional DG should take immediate action in such cases to bring about a change of attitude in the society. Our home minister is a Dalit and our DGP is an ST. It is our responsibility to protect the backward classes," said the Chief Minister adding that there is need for bringing about a qualitative change in the attitude of the people.

A special department has been created to deal with cases of illegal liquor manufacture and sand mafia, said the Chief Minister. He said there should be no wrong-doing and even the ministers, MLAs and political leaders were not above law. He said there should be no room.