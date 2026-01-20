MERIT decides to identify mineral RICH areas

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra presided over the meeting of the Governing Council of the Minerals Exploration, Research & Innovation Trust (MERIT) held at the Secretariat here on Monday. Several crucial policy and administrative decisions were taken to strengthen mineral exploration in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the decisions of the trust meeting, it was resolved to undertake a statewide scientific identification of mineral potential areas (MPAs) through a comprehensive desktop study. Funds for this initiative will be allocated from MERIT resources. The objective is to prepare legally compliant, auction-ready mineral blocks, enabling faster and more transparent allocation.

As part of institutional reforms, the Governing Council approved the appointment of a full-time chief executive officer (CEO) for MERIT to ensure efficient management of operations and timely completion of exploration activities.

To enhance technical capacity, approval was given for the recruitment of qualified geologists and technical experts, along with strengthening capabilities in advanced technologies such as remote sensing, to support modern and scientific mineral exploration.

The council also decided to empanel at least five qualified National Private Exploration Agencies (NPEAs) for a period of five years to accelerate exploration works across the state.

In order to ensure transparency and wider participation, it was resolved that auction of major mineral blocks will be conducted through the MSTC e-auction platform. Further, to avoid delays in critical exploration activities, approval was granted for green-channel expenditure, allowing faster utilisation of funds.

Minister Ravindra said that these decisions would significantly speed up mineral identification, improve the auction process, and enhance state revenues. He expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a national leader in scientific and transparent mineral exploration.

Principal secretary of mines and geology Mukesh Kumar Meena, along with senior mining officials attended the meeting.