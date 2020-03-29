No permission for Rythu Bazaars and grocery stores after 11am, Alla Nani asserts

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani said that the towns and cities of Andhra Pradesh were allowed to buy essential commodities till 11 am. He said the timings are rescheduled on the advice of the police department and experts. As per the latest norms, the people shall be punished if they come out of the houses after the stipulated time of 11 am. He spoke to the media on Sunday about the implementation and lockdown and rescheduling of Rythu bazaars.

He opined that there is no shortage of essential commodities and made clear that there are no cases reported in regard to the increase in prices of groceries. "Chief Minister YS Jagan has ordered the setting up of a call center for complaints on sale of essential commodities in addition to setting up a list of essential commodities at each shop, " Alla Nani said. CM Jagan said not to stop the farmers arriving to cities for selling the groceries.

He said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the village volunteers to strengthen the survey and advised to quarantine them if anyone possesses corona symptoms. "CM Jagan said all facilities should be provided for those in the border area and advised to take special precautions in cities and towns," the minister ended.