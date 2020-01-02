No plans to leave TDP: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao clarifies on Party change

TDP senior leaders and former MPs in AP are increasingly focusing on party change. Many leaders are trying to get into the BJP if not the YSRCP's fold. Many leaders have already joined the two parties. But the former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao who is almost ready to go into the BJP seems to have changed his mind. Recently, the CBI searched the house of former TDP MP. It has been reported that key documents have been seized from these sources.

On the other hand, there is rumour that he will leave the TDP. However, he explained that he was not in the company when the CBI came in He said he had nothing to do with the CBI case. The CEO is looking after the affairs of the company. Rayapati said he had no intention of changing the party at the moment.

However, party leaders are discussing that Sambasiva Rao is unlikely to leave the TDP. Hence it has become a big relief for Chandrababu.