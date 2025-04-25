No-trust motion proposed against deputy mayor

Visakhapatnam: A few days after the no-trust motion was moved against Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, a corporation council meeting is scheduled on Saturday at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation council hall to moot the no-confidence motion proposed against Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar.

Announcing this on Thursday, Visakhapatnam district Collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad stated that barring ex-officio members and ward members, no other individuals will be allowed inside the council premises on the day.

The council meeting is slated to begin at 11 am on April 26 in the presence of the ex-officio members and ward members.

Further, the Collector mentioned that the ward members are required to attend the meeting with their identity cards and cooperate with the Returning Officers and Identification Officers appointed for the meeting.

It may be recalled that the alliance won the no-trust move against Hari Venkata Kumari as a total of 74 corporators and ex-officio members had cast their votes in support of the move, including a section of the YSRCP corporators who switched loyalties in recent times.

With alliance corporators expressing lack of trust against Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, the no-confidence move was proposed to unseat him too.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam city president and south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and urban district president and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, a meeting was held with the GVMC corporators at the party office under the chairmanship of JSP floor leader Vasantha Lakshmi.

During the meeting, various issues related to local issues and Deputy Mayor’s no confidence motion move scheduled on April 26 were discussed.

The MLAs suggested that 14 JSP corporators and MLAs should participate in the council meeting without any ambiguity.

Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, corporators D Govind Reddy, P Murthy Yadav, Mary Jones, Mohammed Sadiq, Kandula Nagaraju, Ushasri, Kameshwari, Surya Kumari, T Vamsi Reddy, Behara Bhaskara Rao, Alla Leelavati participated in the meeting.