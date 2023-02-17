Nominations to be accepted till Feb 23

Chittoor: District Collector and Returning Officer M Hari Narayanan released the election notification for Graduates' and Teachers' MLC constituencies pertaining to the voters of Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that filing of nominations for both the constituencies would be commenced from February 16 and nomination will be accepted till February 23. Scrutiny of the nominations will be held on February 24 and last date for withdrawing nominations is February 27.

Polling for Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies would be held on March 13 and counting of votes would be taken up on March 16, he added. He stated that polling booths for the ensuing polls would be set up only in government offices and no private buildings would be allowed. There would be no reservation of seats in MLC elections. As per the instructions of State Election Authority, four polling booths would be set up in urban towns and two in villages, he disclosed.

Meanwhile Joint Collector and Returning Officer for Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency S Venkateswar released the poll notification at the Collectorate on Thursday. The election for Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency would be held on March 16 and filing of nominations has been commenced from February 16. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 1,220 voters of composite Chittoor district would exercise their franchise in Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency poll.

The 1,220 members include 872 are MPTCs, 65 ZPTCs, 272 Municipal Corporators and 11 ex-officio members, the Joint Collector stated.